Home / News / Headlines / Fool’s gold: Va. lawyer suspended for role in S.C. shipwreck saga (access required)

By: David Donovan October 27, 2020

In Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean saga, the titular pirates make off with a fortune in gold coins, only to learn that the treasure is cursed. For the treasure hunters who found the S.S. Central America, the “Ship of Gold” that sank in 1857, some 160 miles off South Carolina’s coast in 1988, the booty ...

