Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Failure to report Swiss bank accounts prompts fines (access required)

Administrative – Failure to report Swiss bank accounts prompts fines (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 28, 2020

Where a husband and wife failed for many years to file required reports of monies held in Swiss bank accounts, and the evidence showed their conduct was reckless, they were liable for enhanced penalties and interests. Background The Bank Secrecy Act of 1970 requires that U.S. citizens who have foreign bank accounts report the accounts to the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo