Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Settlement Agreement – Performance Dates – Incomplete Performance (access required)

Contract – Settlement Agreement – Performance Dates – Incomplete Performance (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 28, 2020

After the plaintiff-parents defaulted on a 2006 loan from their daughter, defendant Marilyn Dillon, in 2013, the parties entered into a settlement agreement requiring the sale of certain Charleston County property that served as security for the loan. Although daughter Cynthia Miller, who managed the parents’ property, sent Marilyn the sale contract contemplated by the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo