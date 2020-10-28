Quantcast
Suit over woman's death after childbirth settled for $550K

Suit over woman's death after childbirth settled for $550K

By: Bill Cresenzo October 28, 2020

  The husband of a woman who bled to death after delivering their baby has settled a lawsuit against the hospital where she gave birth for $550,000, her attorneys report. Francis “Brink” Hinson, formerly with the Finkel Law Firm and now with H.H.P Law Group in Columbia, and Olin “Lin” McDougall of the McDougall Law Firm in ...

