Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit: No qualified immunity for cop who was speeding (access required)

4th Circuit: No qualified immunity for cop who was speeding (access required)

By: David Donovan October 30, 2020

A police officer who was driving at nearly twice the posted speed limit isn’t entitled to immunity from a lawsuit stemming from the resulting car crash because he wasn’t responding to any genuine emergency, a divided 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled, once again showing restraint when asked to apply a legal doctrine ...

