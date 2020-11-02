Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Failure to use crosswalk didn’t bar negligence suit (access required)

Failure to use crosswalk didn’t bar negligence suit (access required)

By: David Donovan November 2, 2020

  A pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a highway will have a chance to argue her case before a jury after the South Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that a jury could find the driver to be mostly at fault even though the pedestrian was crossing in a place with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo