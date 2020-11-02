Quantcast
Jury trials continue, with room for improvement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 2, 2020

  Horry County was Ground Zero for South Carolina as the state resumed jury trials in August, and two months later, attorneys who’ve been witness to justice in the midst of a pandemic there see room for improvement, but some of the worries that they had have been assuaged.  Every trial is different and Kitty Sutton, executive ...

