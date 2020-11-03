Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Inmate’s retaliation suit can move forward (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 3, 2020

  An incarcerated South Carolina man who alleges that a prison guard put him in isolation for 110 days in retaliation after he accused her colleague of assaulting him can move ahead with a lawsuit against the guard after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a trial court had wrongly dismissed the lawsuit. Anthony ...

