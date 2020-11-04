Quantcast
Attorney, couple to share $2M settlement from defamation suit (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 4, 2020

  A Charleston County couple and a Charleston divorce attorney will share a $2 million settlement after resolving a defamation claim against a man who allegedly placed defamatory signs about them around the city during contentious divorce proceedings with his wife, their attorneys report. Barrett Brewer of Mt. Pleasant, Chris Staubes of Mt. Pleasant, and Samuel Clawson ...

