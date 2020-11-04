Quantcast
GOP gains seats in statehouse (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 4, 2020

Republicans made gains in the South Carolina Statehouse on Nov. 3, including knocking off one Democratic state senator who had served for 30 years and another who served for 16 years and ran unsuccessfully for governor twice. Democratic Sen. Vincent Sheheen was defeated by Republican Penry Gustafson, a small businesswoman and community volunteer in a district ...

