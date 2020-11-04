Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 4, 2020

Transom Capital Group, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, has acquired BridgeTower Media from Gannett Co. in a sale announced Nov. 3. BridgeTower is the parent company of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly and a number of other legally-focused newspapers across the county, along with SC Biz News, which publishes the Charleston Regional Business Journal, ...

