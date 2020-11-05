Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – SCTCA – Highway Patrol – Failure to Protect – Immunity (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 5, 2020

Where a state trooper (1) assisted the driver of a disabled vehicle, (2) asked the driver whether he was impaired, (3) was assured by the driver that he was not and that he had assistance on the way, and (4) left the driver to respond to another accident, the defendant-Highway Patrol is not liable for ...

