Lawyers in the News – Nov. 9 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 9, 2020

Heather A. Chiovaro, Eleanor L. Jones, and Fiona R. Reed have joined Gallivan White Boyd as associate attorneys. Chiovaro joins the firm’s Charleston office, and her primary legal focus is construction defect litigation. Jones joins its Columbia office, and her practice focuses on business and commercial litigation, class action and multidistrict litigation, probate, trusts and ...

