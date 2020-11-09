Quantcast
Widow settles insurance bad faith claim for $8M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 9, 2020

The widow of a Charleston business executive and philanthropist has settled a bad faith claim against an insurer that refused to pay $8 million to help settle defamation and other claims her late husband’s children had lodged against her, her attorneys report. Wendy Wellin and her husband, Keith Wellin, became mired in a protracted legal battle ...

