Immigration – Domestic abuse social group violates anti-circularity (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 11, 2020

Where being in a controlling and abusive domestic relationship is a characteristic that defines the group by the fact of persecution, the Board of Immigration Appeals did not err in finding a woman’s proposed social group—married El Salvadoran women in a controlling and abusive domestic relationship—violated the anti-circularity principle. Background Maria Del Carmen Amaya-De Sicaran, a native ...

