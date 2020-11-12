Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Driver’s BAC no bar to $2M settlement in crash with unlit truck (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 12, 2020

A driver who was severely injured after he rammed into an unlit tractor-trailer that had pulled out in front of him has confidentially settled a claim against the truck’s owner for $2 million, even though blood tests showed that the plaintiff was intoxicated, his attorneys report. Kevin Smith and Amanda Stearns of Hoffman Law Firm in ...

