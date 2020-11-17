Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Motorcyclist settles crash claim for $2.75M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 17, 2020

  A motorcyclist who was injured after a driver stuck him while making an abrupt left turn has settled a claim against the driver for $2.75 million, his attorneys report. Douglas Jennings and Liam Duffy of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston and Gerald Harmon and Jase Felts of Harmon & Felt in Pawleys Island report that their client, ...

