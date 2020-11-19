Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Celebrate Thanksgiving safely during COVID-19  (access required)

Celebrate Thanksgiving safely during COVID-19  (access required)

By: Maura Mazurowski November 19, 2020

Thanksgiving will look much different from years past.  Big celebrations are out. Traveling, for the most part, is off the table. And though you may be used to setting large tables for holidays gatherings, you may be limited to celebrating Thanksgiving with your immediate family this year.  Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, recently ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo