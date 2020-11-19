Quantcast
Charleston Co. probate court launches e-filing (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 19, 2020

Charleston County’s Probate Court is the first in the state to launch a program that allows the public to file documents electronically. The court, which handles around 2,100 estate cases, 1,000 guardianship and conservatorship cases, and 1,800 commitment cases each year, had been considering e-filing for some time. COVID-19 closed down its courtrooms and moved those ...

