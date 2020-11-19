Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – PCR – Constitutional – Right to Counsel – 1998 Conviction (access required)

Criminal Practice – PCR – Constitutional – Right to Counsel – 1998 Conviction (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 19, 2020

Petitioner argues his 1998 conviction for possession of crack cocaine should not be used to enhance a 2006 conviction (his third) because he was not represented by counsel in 1998 and he could not have waived his right to counsel because he did not have such a right at that time given that, in 1998, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo