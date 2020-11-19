Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Trusts & Estates – Attorneys – Sanctions – Widow – Death Certificate & Obituary (access required)

Trusts & Estates – Attorneys – Sanctions – Widow – Death Certificate & Obituary (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 19, 2020

Although § 15-36-10(C)(1) of the South Carolina Frivolous Civil Proceedings Sanctions Act delineates at what procedural stage a court will determine if a claim or defense is considered frivolous upon a motion of the prevailing party, this subsection does not prescribe a court’s sole method for imposing sanctions for filing or advancing frivolous claims. Subsection ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo