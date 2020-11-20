Quantcast
Charleston attorney suspended indefinitely

By: David Donovan November 20, 2020

Attorney: Jason F. Taylor Location: Charleston Bar membership: Member since 2012 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further notice on Nov. 3 Background: The Supreme Court suspended Taylor’s license to practice law until further order. No further information was provided Previous discipline: None   All information contained in the Bar Discipline Roundup is compiled and edited by Lawyers Weekly ...

