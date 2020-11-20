Lawyers in the News – Nov. 23

Ben Grimsley has joined D’Alberto & Graham in West Columbia, which will now be known as D’Alberto, Graham & Grimsley. Grimsley is merging his boutique creditor rights firm with D’Alberto & Graham after the retirement of his father, Ed Grimsley.

Bryan Baysinger has joined Nexsen Pruet as special counsel in the firm’s Greenville office, where he will join its intellectual property team. Baysinger comes to the firm from IBM’s intellectual property department.

Bleecker Law Firm in Charleston announced that it has rebranded itself as Bleecker Family Law and that Sue Chang has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Chang practices in the area of family head and previously headed her own practice.

Monica Main and Johnna Menke have joined Bluestein Thompson Sullivan in Columbia. Main will practice in the area of veterans’ disability, and Menke will practice in the area of Social Security disability. Both attorneys graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law earlier this year.

Nelson Mullins has announced that the attorneys, directors, and advisors from Redgrave LLP will join the firm’s Encompass practice, establishing Encompass Redgrave as the nation’s largest information and discovery law practice.