Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – No probable cause to believe defendant with girlfriend (access required)

Criminal Practice – No probable cause to believe defendant with girlfriend (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 30, 2020

Where the police went to the private home of the defendant’s girlfriend believing he might be there, but lacked probable cause to conclude that he lived there, their entry without a warrant required suppression of the evidence and his convictions should be vacated. Background To execute an arrest warrant for Kendrick Brinkley, police officers entered a private ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo