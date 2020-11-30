Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Immigration / Immigration – No advance notice of need for corroborating evidence (access required)

Immigration – No advance notice of need for corroborating evidence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 30, 2020

Joining the majority of courts and consistent with the Board of Immigration Appeals’ interpretation of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the INA does not require an immigration judge to give an alien seeking relief from removal advance notice of specific corroborating evidence necessary to establish his claim or to grant an automatic continuance to allow ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo