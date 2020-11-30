Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 30, 2020

Where the employer granted several accommodations to an employee after his knee surgery, including limiting walking to four hours per day and work to eight hours per day and allowing the use of a motorized scooter, but the employee instead crafted his own “accommodations,” he failed to show he could perform the essential functions of ...

