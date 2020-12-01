Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Mortgages – Priority – Replacement Mortgage Doctrine (access required)

Real Property – Mortgages – Priority – Replacement Mortgage Doctrine (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 1, 2020

Where (1) Quicken Mortgage recorded its mortgage on the borrowers’ home on October 20, 2009; (2) plaintiff recorded its mortgage securing an equity line of credit on November 4, 2009; and (3) Quicken made a new loan to the borrowers, paid off its original mortgage, and recorded a new mortgage on the borrowers’ home on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo