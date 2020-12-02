Quantcast
Former federal judge Anderson passes away at 91 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 2, 2020

Ross Anderson, a former attorney who spent nearly 36 years as a U.S. District Judge for the District of South Carolina, passed away on Dec. 1 at the age of 91. Anderson began serving as a federal judge in 1980, and served until his retirement in 2016. In 2002, the federal building and courthouse in Anderson ...

