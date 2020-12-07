Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Beatty orders halt to jury trials due to COVID (access required)

Beatty orders halt to jury trials due to COVID (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 7, 2020

Citing the ongoing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has ordered that jury trials come to a halt. “In light of the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina, and the expectation by the medical community and experts that the number of positive cases will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo