Home / News / Headlines / SCANA settles SEC lawsuit (access required)

SCANA settles SEC lawsuit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 7, 2020

SCANA Corp. and subsidiary S.C. Electric & Gas have agreed to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit charging the companies with defrauding investors. SCANA will pay a $25 million penalty and SCANA and SCE&G will pay $112.5 million in disgorgement plus prejudgment interest in the settlement, subject to court approval. U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. ...

