Administrative – Gas pipeline stayed over permitting concern (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 9, 2020

Where parties challenging construction of a natural gas pipeline are likely to succeed on their argument that authority was lacking to modify a nationwide permit issued by the Army Corps of Engineers in 2017, the construction was stayed. Background Petitioners challenge decisions of two different Army Corps districts: the Huntington, West Virginia District and the Norfolk District. ...

