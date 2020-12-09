Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Appeal waiver dooms due process argument (access required)

Criminal Practice – Appeal waiver dooms due process argument (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 9, 2020

Where a plea agreement over child pornography offenses included language waiving challenges to “the weighing of the sentencing factors, and any constitutional challenges to the calculation and imposition of any term of imprisonment,” the waiver barred arguments that the sentencing judge erred by failing to consider the defendant’s non-frivolous statistical argument on recidivism and violated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo