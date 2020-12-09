Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Indictment defect did not affect defendant’s rights (access required)

Criminal Practice – Indictment defect did not affect defendant’s rights (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 9, 2020

Where the indictment did not instruct that the government was required to prove the defendant knew he belonged to a class of persons barred from possessing a firearm, but it separately proved he knowingly lied about whether he had been committed to a mental institution, the error was not prejudicial. Background A jury convicted Ronald Collins of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo