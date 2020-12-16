Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Comparative fault won’t trim verdict against Ford (access required)

Comparative fault won’t trim verdict against Ford (access required)

By: David Donovan December 16, 2020

  A carmaker won’t be able to use theories of comparative fault to reduce the amount of damages awarded to a South Carolina man after a jury determined that his actions enhanced the severity of the injuries he suffered when his airbag failed to deploy as it should have. The South Carolina Supreme Court handed down ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo