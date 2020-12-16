Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Division – Inherited & Purchased Property – Alimony – Social Security Disability – Child Support – Educational Expenses (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 16, 2020

Since the plaintiff-wife inherited a one-seventh interest in her house, that one-seventh interest is her separate property. However, because the wife purchased the remaining six-sevenths interest from her siblings before she filed for divorce, the six-sevenths interest is marital property. We affirm in part and reverse in part the family court’s orders regarding equitable division of ...

