S.C. joins 11-state antitrust lawsuit against Google (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 23, 2020

South Carolina is one of 11 states joining the U.S. Justice Department in a civil antitrust lawsuit against Google alleging anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets. Attorney General Alan Wilson filed the suit Oct. 20 in the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia. “Google’s monopoly is hurting consumers in South ...

