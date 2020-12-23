Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / USDOJ settles with Columbia security company (access required)

USDOJ settles with Columbia security company (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 23, 2020

The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement with Columbia-based Security Management of South Carolina LLC resolving claims that the private security company discriminated against a naturalized U.S. citizen and work-authorized non-U.S. citizens in its hiring practices. An investigation began after a naturalized U.S. citizen filed a complaint against the company, which provides armed and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo