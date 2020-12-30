Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – N.C. ‘flooding’ lawsuit against railroad resurrected (access required)

Contract – N.C. ‘flooding’ lawsuit against railroad resurrected (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 30, 2020

Where residents of Lumberton, North Carolina, alleged a railroad prevented the city from closing a dike across the railroad’s tracks, in contravention of a contract between the railroad and city, resulting in significant damage to their properties from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, they plausibly alleged they were beneficiaries of the contract. As such, the breach ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo