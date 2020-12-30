Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / COVID has estate planning clients confronting mortality (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 30, 2020

  For estate planning attorneys, 2020 was a year unlike any they have ever seen, from meeting with clients at card tables set up outside of offices to fielding a significant uptick of requests from people who want to get their affairs in order. COVID-19 brought an unprecedented sense of urgency in estate planning, South Carolina estate ...

