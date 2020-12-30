Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Failure to raise double jeopardy not ineffective assistance (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 30, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his convictions stemming from his involvement with MS-13, the court joined other circuits in finding the Double Jeopardy Clause prohibits imposition of cumulative punishments for § 924(c) and § 924(j) convictions based on the same conduct. But because the issue was unsettled at the time of his trial in 2008 for ...

