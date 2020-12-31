Quantcast
By: David Donovan December 31, 2020

Attorney: Dalhi N. Myers Location: Gadsden Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further notice on Dec. 22. Background: The Supreme Court suspended Myers’ license to practice law until further order and appointed a fiduciary to assume responsibility for her client files and trust accounts. Previous discipline: None   All information contained in the Bar ...

