Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Girl bit by roaming Rottweiler settles claim for $300K (access required)

Girl bit by roaming Rottweiler settles claim for $300K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 6, 2021

  A young girl who was bit by a Rottweiler in her front yard has confidentially settled a pre-lawsuit claim against the dog’s owners for $300,000, her attorney reports. Brent Arant of Joye Law Firm in Charleston reports that the 10-year-old girl, whose name was withheld due to a confidentiality agreement, was playing in her front yard ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo