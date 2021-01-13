Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Woman hit by HVAC truck driver settles claim for $970K (access required)

Woman hit by HVAC truck driver settles claim for $970K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 13, 2021

  An elderly woman who was injured after she was hit by a heating and air conditioning repair truck driver who had a “deplorable” driving record has settled a claim against the truck driver and his employer for $970,000, her attorneys report. Brett Woron of Woron & Dhillon in Columbia and Cantzon Foster of Columba report that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo