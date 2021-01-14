Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Hearing ordered on ineffective assistance claim in capital case

January 14, 2021

Where a defendant who was sentenced to death for his role in a murder for hire plot alleged his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to investigate adequately his brain injury and potential mental illness, and failing to introduce that evidence in mitigation during the penalty phase of trial, the “murky” record did not ...

