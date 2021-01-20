Quantcast
Civil Rights – Necessity of pepper spray a jury question (access required)

Civil Rights – Necessity of pepper spray a jury question (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 20, 2021

A jury will decide if a prison official’s decision to pepper spray an inmate after he head-butted an officer and was lying on his back in handcuffs was “clearly necessary” to respond to a threat to officer safety or to retaliate or punish. Because there were disputed facts, summary judgment for the officer was inappropriate, ...

