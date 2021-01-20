Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Commercial / Commercial – Franchisee failed to timely present evidence of alleged damage (access required)

Commercial – Franchisee failed to timely present evidence of alleged damage (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 20, 2021

Where a franchisee failed to show he exercised reasonable due diligence during the three years of litigation to discover and present evidence of unpaid rent, the district court erred by awarding it damages raised for the first time on a 59(e) motion. Background Gregory Aime was a successful franchise operator of several tax preparation businesses under the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo