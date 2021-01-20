Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Failure-to-warn claims about medication preempted (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 20, 2021

Allegations that a pharmaceutical company did not sufficiently warn about certain risks of taking an anti-stroke medication were preempted by federal law because it did not have unilateral authority to change the warning label. Background Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. developed Pradaxa to help reduce the risk of stroke. The FDA approved the drug and its label. After ...

