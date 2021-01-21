Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit: Twitter use doesn’t equal juror impropriety (access required)

4th Circuit: Twitter use doesn’t equal juror impropriety (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson January 21, 2021

  Lacking evidence that a juror who checked her Twitter account during a week-long criminal trial actually read any tweets related to the trial, 4th U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice and rejected his request for an evidentiary hearing to look into the juror’s alleged misconduct ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo