Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / No private cause of action for FOIA violation, COA rules (access required)

No private cause of action for FOIA violation, COA rules (access required)

By: David Donovan January 21, 2021

Not unlike the famous quote that begins episodes of the television show Law & Order, in South Carolina the guarantee of open government is protected by two separate, yet equally important statutes: the Public Records Act, which governs the records government agencies must keep, and the Freedom of Information Act, which governs what they must ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo