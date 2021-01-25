Quantcast
House Speaker wants to add 2 justices to S.C. Supreme Court (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 25, 2021

COLUMBIA (AP) — The leader of the South Carolina House of Representatives wants to add two more justices to the state’s Supreme Court. Republican House Speaker Jay Lucas said most states have either seven or nine justices. South Carolina’s highest court has had five justices for at least 50 years. “This change will bring a greater diversity ...

